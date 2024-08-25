Greek oil tanker gets ablaze, adrift following Red Sea assault

(MENAFN) A Greek-flagged oil tanker, the 'Sounion,' is ablaze and drifting in the Red Sea following a recent attack near a Yemeni controlled by Houthi rebels. According to reports from the British military, the vessel was struck on Wednesday morning by over a dozen attackers on two small boats who fired projectiles at the ship.



The incident occurred approximately 77 nautical miles (143 kilometers) west of Hodeidah, a major port city in Yemen. The fire resulting from the attack caused the 'Sounion' to lose engine power and its ability to maneuver. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed that the vessel is "not under command," but fortunately, no casualties have been reported.



The European Union's Red Sea naval mission, known as ‘Aspides,’ responded promptly to the distress call from the shipping company and the vessel's captain. A unit was dispatched to provide protection and assistance to the crew.



The 'Sounion' is carrying a substantial cargo of 150,000 tons of crude oil. The UKMTO has confirmed that the ship remains adrift and continues to burn, while ‘Aspides’ has warned that it now poses a significant navigational and environmental risk.



This incident marks the third attack on vessels operated by Athens-based Delta Tankers in the Red Sea this month. Earlier attacks have targeted the company's Liberia-flagged tankers, the Delta Atlantica and Delta Blue, reflecting a troubling escalation of maritime security threats in the region.

