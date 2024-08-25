Doctor Slapped Repeatedly, Assaulted Inside Clinic Over Alleged Misconduct; Video Emerges (Watch)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a shocking turn of events, a capturing a violent altercation between a doctor and an enraged woman has surfaced, sparking outrage and concern.



The incident, which took place at a local clinic, has ignited a fierce debate over professional conduct and personal accountability.

The exact location of the incident cannot be confirmed.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with a caption, "A video of a doctor being beaten up came to light, the doctor was beaten up by the victim's family due to indecent behaviour with a female employee working in the clinic."

The footage, which has now gone viral, shows the doctor being slapped repeatedly or receiving a series of blows, by a woman who was reportedly a family member of the victim.



The doctor was beaten up allegedly due to indecent behaviour with a female employee working in the clinic.

The scene, captured on video, reveals a chaotic confrontation in the clinic.

The fallout from the video has been swift, with many expressing concern over the escalation of the situation. While some users condemned the attack on the doctor others supported the woman in the video.

Take a look at reactions

The video has left the Internet divided with many

condemning the attack on the doctor while others supporting the woman in the video.





A user wrote, "I'm not judging anyone of them but they should inform the police first. Ladkiya bhi apne fayde ke liye ya personal khunnas nikalne ke liye ilzam laga deti hai."

Another user commented, "Good job woman, police and court can not take quick action."

"She gave him a good treatment. Well done!"





"Maar kha rha hai to kuch na kuch galat kiya hi hoga,"