Humanitarian situation in Gaza deteriorates sharply due to ongoing Israeli military operations

(MENAFN) The humanitarian situation in Gaza has deteriorated sharply due to the ongoing Israeli military operations, which commenced on October 7. According to the United Nations, approximately 90 percent of Gaza’s 2.1 million residents have been displaced by the conflict. The Civil Defense reports that the so-called "safe zones" designated by Israel for civilians have been severely reduced, now encompassing only about 10 percent of the total area of the Gaza Strip.



UN data indicates that around 84 percent of Gaza is now classified within an Israeli evacuation zone, highlighting the lack of genuinely safe areas for the population. As a result, Palestinians are forced into an increasingly confined humanitarian zone where access to vital resources like food and water is becoming alarmingly scarce.



Since July 22, Israel has issued thirteen evacuation orders, according to the Associated Press. These orders have drastically shrunk the initial humanitarian zones that were set up at the beginning of the conflict, leading to an increase in the number of displaced people within these already strained areas.



The Civil Defense in Gaza has reported a significant contraction in the designated humanitarian safe zones due to ongoing Israeli military activities. The area deemed safe has plummeted from 230 square kilometers to just 35 square kilometers. This sharp reduction underscores the severe impact of the conflict on civilian areas and the progressively shrinking space available for those seeking refuge.



Since the conflict's onset last October, Israeli ground operations have displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians from northern Gaza to the southern regions. These southern areas, which constitute about 63 percent of Gaza’s total land, include agricultural and economic zones.



In early December, Israeli forces expanded their operations into Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, further reducing the safe area to 140 square kilometers. The situation worsened in May, when the invasion of Rafah reduced the safe zone to 79 square kilometers. By mid-June, the humanitarian area had contracted to 60 square kilometers, or 16 percent of Gaza’s total land area. This contraction continued, with the safe zone decreasing to 48 square kilometers, or 13 percent, and now to its current minimal extent of 35 square kilometers, which is only one-tenth of Gaza’s total area.



These reductions in safe zones highlight the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The continued conflict is not only exacerbating displacement but also significantly reducing the space available for civilians, compounding the already dire humanitarian situation.



