Admission Results Announced For Turkiye-Azerbaijan University
8/25/2024 6:06:58 AM
The admission outcomes for Turkiye-Azerbaijan University,
established in Baku through the collaboration of Turkish President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, have
been announced, Azernews reports.
There has been significant interest in this new educational
institution, which operates under the joint oversight of Turkiye's
Higher Education Council and Azerbaijan Ministry of Science and
Education.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Science and
Education, 30 students will enroll in the Computer Engineering and
Industrial Engineering faculties, while 27 students will join the
Faculty of Food Engineering for the university's inaugural academic
year.
Turkiye-Azerbaijan University is set to commence operations in
the 2024-2025 academic year.
For the Faculty of Computer Engineering, the highest admission
score was 684.9, with the lowest being 641.6. The Industrial
Engineering faculty had a top admission score of 663.7 and a lowest
score of 544.4. In the Faculty of Food Engineering, scores ranged
from a high of 632.8 to a low of 452.1.
This university aims to educate students using programs from
leading Turkish institutions, functioning as an "umbrella
university." Rather than launching new programs initially, it will
incorporate curriculums from established universities with strong
track records.
Beginning in the 2024-2025 academic year, programs from Middle
East Technical University (METU) for computer engineering, Istanbul
Technical University (ITU) for food engineering, and Hacettepe
University will be offered at Turkey-Azerbaijan University, with
successful graduates receiving diplomas from these
universities.
It is important to note that the memorandum of understanding
establishing Turkiye-Azerbaijan University was signed on February
19, 2024, in Ankara with participation of the President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip
Erdogan, along with representatives from both countries' education
ministries.
The agreement was finalized by the head of Turkiye's Higher
Education Council Erol Ozvar and Azerbaijan Minister of Science and
Education Emin Amrullayev.
