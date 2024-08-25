Axis Bank celebrates World Senior Citizen Day across its 5430+ Branches pan India

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 22 August 2024: Axis Bank, one of the leading private sector banks in India, celebrated ‘World Senior Citizen Day’ by felicitating its senior citizen customers across its 5430+ branches pan India. As a part of the celebration, Axis Bank raised awareness about the best available investment options for them such as Mutual Funds, Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), Term Deposits (TDs) and other specialized financial services.



The Bank apprised senior citizen customers about its "Silver Lining Program", a comprehensive suite of offerings, specifically curated to address the banking requirements of the elderly. This program offers smart and relevant benefits such as -



• Dedicated Relationship Manager

• Up to 15% discount on Apollo Pharmacies and up to 20% off at several diagnostic centres

• Up to 0.75% higher interest rate on Axis Bank Term Deposits

• Special fares and ZERO convenience fee on flight booking via TRAVEL EDGE along with TRAVEL EDGE concierge service to help with bookings.

• Complimentary Rs.1500 voucher on domestic flight tickets via TRAVEL EDGE

• Complimentary 6 months Sony Liv Membership



Speaking on the occasion, Arnika Dixit, President & Head – Branch Banking said, “At Axis Bank, we believe that serving our customers goes beyond providing financial services. This initiative reflects the deep respect and commitment that we have for senior citizens, the backbone of our society. They have contributed to building a strong ecosystem for future generations, and it is our turn now to give back and take care of them. By supporting and providing them with a convenient and seamless banking experience, with products that are customized for them, we aim to fulfil all the necessities and requirements they have at this stage of their lives.”



To mark the celebrations, Axis Bank collaborated with its Health and General Insurance partners at select Axis Bank branches to provide free digital health check-ups for senior citizens, which includes Body Mass Index (BMI), blood pressure, oxygen saturation, heart rate, respiratory rate, etc. Additionally, the Bank announced exclusive offers, like discounts of up to 21% on purchase of medicines through the online healthcare platform, Optimists.





