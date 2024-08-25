Sightsavers India And Abbvie India Host A State-Level Consultation On 'Prevention Of Visual Impairment Caused By Glaucoma' In Lucknow

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh - August 25, 2024 – Under the ongoing collaborative campaign between Sightsavers India and AbbVie India the second state-level consultation in Lucknow was held. It focused on strategies to prevent visual impairment due to glaucoma. The consultation at Hotel Golden Tulip attracted a wide range of participants, including ophthalmologists, senior optometrists, public professionals, civil society representatives, social scientists, and journalists.



Glaucoma, one of the leading causes of blindness globally, requires timely detection and to prevent vision loss. This initiative aimed to spread awareness, share knowledge among professionals, and encourage regular eye screenings to promote early detection.



Shri Brajesh Pathak, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, graced the event as a Chief Guest, highlighting the government's dedication to enhancing eye health services in the region. He said, "The government of Uttar Pradesh is committed to strengthening eye care services across the state to ensure that every individual has access to timely and quality eye health interventions. Initiatives like this state-level consultation are crucial in raising awareness and bringing together the expertise needed to combat preventable blindness. We applaud the collaboration between Sightsavers India and AbbVie India for their dedication to this cause, and we will continue to support efforts that protect the vision and health of our citizens."



The consultation commenced with a warm welcome by Urja Arora, Project Officer, Uttar Pradesh, followed by opening remarks from Mr R.N. Mohanty, Chief Executive Officer, Sightsavers India, and Mr Suresh Pattathil, Managing Director who highlighted the significance of early intervention in preventing glaucoma-related blindness.



Mr Suresh Pattathil, Managing Director of AbbVie India stated that "collaborating with Sightsavers India on this important initiative underlines our mission to set our sights on a future where vision lasts a lifetime. Glaucoma is a condition that requires both awareness and action and through these consultations, we aim to bridge the gap in understanding and access to care. By equipping individuals and communities with the latest knowledge and resources, we are taking significant strides towards a future where sight loss due to glaucoma can be effectively managed and prevented. We are honoured to be part of this campaign, which is crucial in our collective effort to safeguard the vision of countless individuals."



Mr R.N. Mohanty, CEO of Sightsavers India said "Glaucoma remains a silent threat to vision, often going unnoticed until it's too late. Early detection and timely treatment are essential against this condition. At Sightsavers India, we are committed to promoting a culture of proactive eye care, where regular screenings and early intervention are prioritized. Our partnership with AbbVie India in organizing these state-level consultations is a crucial step in addressing the challenges posed by glaucoma. By bringing together experts and the community, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary to protect their vision and prevent avoidable blindness."



Dr Suneeta Dubey, Medical Director and Director of Glaucoma Services, Dr Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital, New Delhi, the Keynote Speaker, is a renowned ophthalmologist and glaucoma specialist with over three decades of experience, has been a pioneer in introducing minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries to India. She highlighted the advancements in glaucoma treatment, including minimally invasive surgeries, offer hope for preserving vision, but awareness and timely action are the keys.



The Guest Speaker Dr. Madhu Bhadauria, Director of the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology, spoke about the concerted effort to educate both the public and healthcare providers about the importance of regular eye examinations. She emphasized the importance of bringing together experts and stakeholders to drive the necessary change in how we approach glaucoma care in our communities.



A panel discussion followed which brought together specialists who discussed various approaches to managing glaucoma, followed by an interactive Q&A session where attendees had the opportunity to seek advice directly from the experts.



To conclude the event, Sudipta Mohanty, Area Director, North India, Sightsavers India, and Pramod Tripathi, State Programme Lead, Uttar Pradesh, Sightsavers India, delivered closing remarks, reiterating the need for ongoing public education and awareness around glaucoma prevention.



The consultation also featured a free glaucoma screening session for attendees aged 40 and above, led by Dr Suneeta Dubey and her team, ensuring participants could immediately benefit from the information shared during the event.



About AbbVie India:



At AbbVie, we set our sights on a future where vision lasts a lifetime. With a legacy of more than 75 years in eye care, we're proud to offer 125 eye care products that help preserve and protect vision for patients around the world. We treat conditions from the front to the back of the eye, including glaucoma, ocular surface disease, and retinal diseases.



AbbVie ophthalmologists and scientists are working to find solutions for better eye care by examining the root causes of ocular diseases.





About Sightsavers India:



Sightsavers India is a development organisation working to eliminate avoidable blindness and promote equality of opportunity for people with disability. Sightsavers India focuses on collaborating with various departments of the state governments to scale up operations for eye health, inclusive education, and social inclusion, which are our three core areas of work.



Sightsavers India works in 10 states – we have been working with government and local partners to strengthen organisations and communities. Our vision is of a world where no one is blind from avoidable causes and people with disabilities participate equally in society.

