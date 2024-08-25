White House: Biden Closely Monitoring Developments In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- The White House announced on Sunday that US President Joe Biden is "closely monitoring" developments between the Israeli and Lebanon in southern Lebanon

National Security Council (NSC) spokesman Sean Savett said that Biden "has been engaged with his national security team throughout the evening."

Earlier today, the situation in Southern Lebanon has been heating up as the Israeli occupation had launched a strike against targets there, leading to several casualties according to estimate by Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA). (end)

rsr













MENAFN25082024000071011013ID1108597913