White House: Biden Closely Monitoring Developments In Southern Lebanon
8/25/2024 5:10:54 AM
WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- The White House announced on Sunday that US President Joe Biden is "closely monitoring" developments between the Israeli Occupation and Lebanon in southern Lebanon
National Security Council (NSC) spokesman Sean Savett said that Biden "has been engaged with his national security team throughout the evening."
Earlier today, the situation in Southern Lebanon has been heating up as the Israeli occupation had launched a strike against targets there, leading to several casualties according to estimate by Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA). (end)
