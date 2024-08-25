Strengthening Laws To Ensure Stringent Punishment For Crimes Against Women: Modi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid ongoing uproar over the rape-murder of Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital doctor and sexual abuse of two minor students at a school in Maharashtra's Badlapur, Prime Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his was strengthening laws to ensure stringent punishment for those perpetrating crimes against women.

Narendra Modi made the remarks while speaking at Lakhpati Didi rally in Maharashtra's Jalgaon.

The Prime Minister also said that no government was able to do since Independence the work Modi government did for women in 10 years.