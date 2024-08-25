Canadian corporations witness 1.5 percent surge in income in 2nd quarter

(MENAFN) On Friday, Statistics Canada released data indicating that Canadian corporations saw a 1.5 percent increase in net income before taxes (NIBT) for the second quarter of this year, amounting to an additional USD2.4 billion. This rise in net income was largely attributed to gains within the non-financial sector, which experienced a notable 3 percent increase. However, this overall gain was somewhat tempered by a 1.8 percent decline in the financial sector, which partially offset the positive performance seen elsewhere.



The most significant growth within the sectors was observed in the primary metal and fabricated metal product industries, as well as machinery manufacturing. This sector saw a robust increase of 10.2 percent, translating to an additional USD326 million in net income. This substantial rise reflects the strong performance and increased profitability in these manufacturing areas.



Additionally, the transportation, postal, and courier services sector, along with support activities for transportation, reported an increase of USD323 million in net income. This growth highlights the ongoing demand and expansion within the transportation and logistics industries during the period.



The petroleum and coal product manufacturing industry also experienced a notable boost, with an increase of USD307 million in net income for the second quarter. This improvement was driven by higher prices for energy and petroleum products, which significantly contributed to the industry's financial performance during the period.

