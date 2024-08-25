Israel Launches Violent Airstrikes On Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli warplanes launched a wave of violent across southern Lebanon early Sunday.

Field sources reported that the Israeli warplanes carried out air raids on an open area in the outskirts of the town of Haris, while missiles were launched from Lebanon towards the occupied territories.

At dawn, the Israeli artillery shelled the outskirts of the towns of Alma al-Shaab, al-Jabbin, al-Naqoura, Zebqin, Wadi al-Saluqi, Kfar Hamam, Rashaya al-Fakhar, and al-Khiam.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli drone raid targeted the Qasimiyeh area, seriously wounding one person.

According to NNA, a wave of Israeli air raids - the most violent since the beginning of the war on southern Lebanon - targeted the towns of Deir Mimas, Taloussa, Bani Hayyan, and Qabrikha, resulted in the injury of one person (Syrian nationality).

On Saturday night, the Israeli warplanes flew over the villages of Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts, and has continued to carry out raids on the western and central sectors, while firing heavy machine guns towards the forests adjacent to the towns of Ramyeh, Aita al-Shaab, and Naqoura.

The Israeli entity continues its escalation against towns and villages in southern Lebanon, in conjunction with its ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.

MENAFN25082024000067011011ID1108597674