Independence Day Saw Ukrainian Flag Hoisted Over Defense Ministry's Building In The Hague, The Netherlands

Honoring Ukraine's Independence Day, the Dutch of Defense hoisted Ukraine's national flag over its building in The Hague, alongside the Dutch flag.

This comes from a report, seen by Ukrinform, the Dutch of Defense, Ruben Brekelmans posted on X.



"The Ukrainians are fighting courageously and decisively against Russian aggression every day. They are fighting for their sovereignty, while at the same time defending this principle in Europe. Today, on the Independence Day of Ukraine, we raise the Ukrainian flag and pay special tribute to it," the message reads.

Ukrinform reported the Dutch Prime Minister, Dick Schoof as saying via X that his country is standing with Ukraine.

The Chairman of the European Council, Charles Michel wrote in a message of greetings on X that the war in Ukraine is a reminder that freedom has to be fought for.

The High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell reminded that for 2.5 years now, Ukraine has courageously defended its freedom and independence in the face of Russian aggression.

