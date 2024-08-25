New Permanent Observer Of France Presents Credentials: OAS High-Level Group Concludes Visit To Paraguay

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The new Permanent Observer of France to the Organization of American States (OAS), Céline Giusti, presented her credentials to Secretary General Luis Almagro at a ceremony held at the Organization's headquarters in Washington, DC; while OAS high-level group for strengthening women's participation concluded visit to Paraguay.

New permanent observer of France

In her speech, ambassador Giusti said her country and the hemispheric Organization“share a deep commitment to the defense and of democracy and human rights. This commitment to the defense of democracy through observation missions and the broad legal heritage that constitutes the Inter-American system, make the OAS a fundamental partner for France.” She also stressed that the hemispheric organization“is a key actor in the Americas, through its actions to strengthen democratic institutions, its work to mediate political crises and to support free and transparent elections.”

For his part, the secretary general of the OAS, Luis Almagro, said that“France participates in the debates and activities of the OAS and supports several initiatives of the Organization. The long-standing relationship between France and the OAS underlines the importance of international cooperation in promoting common values and addressing global challenges.”

The Secretary-General said that the European country“has been involved in promoting collaboration and dialogue with member states, contributing to shared objectives such as the promotion of democracy, peace and the defence of human rights, including gender equality,” he concluded. France has been a permanent observer to the OAS since 1973.

Strengthening women's political participation

Meanwhile, the high-level group of the OAS for strengthening women's political participation made a working visit to Paraguay from August 21 to 23, 2024.

The delegation, headed by the former president of Costa Rica and coordinator of the high-level group, Laura Chinchilla, met with authorities of the Superior Electoral Court (TSJE), the minister of foreign affairs, the minister of women, senators and representatives of the legislative branch and members of civil society.

During its meetings, the Group presented the analysis carried out on recommendations from the OAS Electoral Observation Missions (EOM) on political participation and learned about the work that various institutions are promoting in this area.

Through technical assistance and collaboration, the high-level group will work with Paraguayan institutions and civil society to continue to strengthen the implementation of the recommendations of the EOMs on women's political participation in the country.

The work of the high-level group is made possible thanks to the financial support of the governments of Canada and Italy.

