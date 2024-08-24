Russians Attacked Civilian Car With Drone In Sumy Region - Couple Was Killed
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked a civilian car in Sumy region on the Kipti-Hlukhiv-Bachivsk highway, killing a couple.
This was reported in Telegram by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reports.
“On August 24, 2024, at about 8:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy, according to preliminary data, attacked a civilian car moving along the Kipti-Hlukhiv-Bachivsk highway with a drone . As a result of the attack, a 35-year-old man and his 34-year-old wife were killed,” the statement said.
A pre-trial investigation is underway into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
As reported , last night and Saturday morning, Russian troops fired 22 times at the border in Sumy region.
Photo: Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region
