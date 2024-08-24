Kamala Harris Pledges Continued Support For Ukraine In Its Pushback Against Russia's War Of Aggression

(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

US Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement on Saturday on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day, that the United States will continue to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom.

“On Ukraine's Independence Day, we join in celebrating the shared values that the Ukrainian people are bravely defending every single day: independence, sovereignty, and freedom. We will continue to stand with Ukraine in its fight for freedom against Russia's aggression,” she wrote in an X pos seen by Ukrinform.

Ukrinform reported that Ukraine is celebrating its 33rd anniversary on Saturday, August 24

Congratulations to Ukraine on its Independence Day came from several EU leaders, among them the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Maria Pejčinović-Burić, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the Chairman of the European Council Charles Michel, the High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell.

