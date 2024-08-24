Zelensky, Scholz Discuss Funding For Defense Assistance To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a phone call discussed the continuation of funding for defense assistance to Ukraine and the use of frozen Russian assets.

Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“I expressed my gratitude to Germany for two and a half years of leadership. It is very important for us to have reliable friends who will stand by us until we achieve a just and lasting peace,” Zelensky noted.

He briefed Scholz on the current situation on the front lines and the current needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, particularly armored vehicles and air defense systems.

Russia will be pushed out of Ukraine militarily if diplomacy fails:

“We also spoke about further funding for defense assistance to Ukraine and the use of frozen assets of the Russian Federation, as well as cooperation and future contacts within the Ramstein framework,” Zelensky noted.

The President of Ukraine also expressed condolences over the tragedy in Solingen, Germany, during the festival on August 23.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 24, celebrations were held on St. Sophia Square in Kyiv on the occasion of Independence Day, with the participation of President Zelensky, President of Poland Andrzej Duda, and Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė.

Photo: President's Office