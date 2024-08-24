Amiri Diwan Thanks Mourners Over Sheikh Salman Faisal Duaij Al-Salman Al-Sabah

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Saturday thanked all citizens and residents for having offered condolence over the demise of Salman Faisal Duaij Al-Salman Al-Sabah, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon his soul and grant him the highest place in paradise. (end) ibi

