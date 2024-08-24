India Approves Key Investment Proposals In Electronics Sector Amid China Tensions

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 24 (KNN)

In a significant move for India's sector, an inter-ministerial panel has recently greenlit five to six proposals, including several from Chinese companies and others with connections to China.

This decision marks a notable development given the current geopolitical climate and heightened scrutiny on Chinese investments in India.

According to a report by the Economic Times, the approved proposals include investments from Luxshare, a major Chinese electronics giant known for its role as a key supplier to Apple.

The panel also sanctioned a joint venture between Indian company Bhagwati Products (Micromax) and Chinese firm Huaqin Technology, with Huaqin holding a minority stake in the venture.

In addition to these, the approvals extend to several Taiwan-based companies, many of which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange or have investments originating from Hong Kong.

This diverse array of approved investments underscores a cautious yet strategic approach by India to bolster its electronics manufacturing sector while navigating complex international relations.

This move is expected to have a significant impact on the industry, providing a boost to domestic manufacturing capabilities and potentially enhancing India's position as a global electronics hub.

