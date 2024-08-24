Australia Pacer Josh Hazlewood To Miss T20I Series Against Scotland Due To Injury

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood will miss the T20I series against Scotland next month due to injury. The 33-year-old speedster suffered a calf strain during training last week. Riley Meredith, who last played for the Aussies back in 2021, as been included in the squad. Australia announced on Saturday (August 24).

Hazlewood's injury is described as minor and he is expected to be available for Australia's tour of England

starting on September 11. After the three T2OIs against Scotland, from September 4-7, the Baggy Greens will play three T20Is and five ODIs against the Three Lions. The Australian selector's have taken a cautious approach considering a busy summer coming up, where they will play host to Pakistan and India.



After playing three T20Is and as many ODIs against Pakistan, the Aussies will battle it out against India in the Border -Gavaskar trophy. The five-match Test series will start on November 22, 2024 and the final Test match is slated to end of January 7, 2025.



Meredith played for Somerset in the T20 Blast, taking 14 wickets at an average of 22.78. His team finished third in the South standings to qualify for the quarterfinals, where they will take on Northamptonshire on September 5. The 27-year-old claimed six wickets in three One-Day Cup matches, including a 4 for 27 against Middlesex at Lord's. Somerset have progressed to the final, where they will play Glamorgan, on September 22.



Initially, Hazlewood was the only member of Australia's big three pacers named for the Scotland series. Left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc will be available for the England ODI series, while ODI and Test captain Pat Cummins will skip the entire UK tour to focus on his strength and conditioning ahead of the home summer.



