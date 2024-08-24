Our Accomplishment Is Embodied In The Sustainable Urban Development Process

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Mazahir Afandiyev
The entire Azerbaijani people hold great affection for every
part of our country, including its cities, provinces, and villages,
with their diverse geographical and climatic qualities, rich
natural beauty, and unique features.
With the great leader Heydar Aliyev's appeal for unification,
the grateful Azerbaijani people laid the groundwork for our nation
to achieve independence a second time, and our intelligent,
patriotic, and devoted youth provided the inspiration for the broad
popular movement.
For nearly 35 years, the Republic of Azerbaijan-which joined the
UN in 1992-has been steadily growing. During this period, our
nation has made significant strides in the social, economic, and
international spheres, ensuring its overall development.
But the Armenian state, which claimed our land and occupied our
territory during the early years of our freedom, waged military
aggression against Karabakh, an essential part of Azerbaijan. Our
cultural treasure - Shusha, Lachin, Kelbajar, and other cities were
taken over as a result of the aggression, and the enemy also gained
control of a portion of our territory through individuals that
sought and obtained power. The Azerbaijani people have endured
unimaginable suffering due to this occupation for thirty years.
In 2020, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Great Commander-in-Chief,
President Ilham Aliyev, guided by the will of Great Leader Heydar
Aliyev, gave an order to the victorious army of Azerbaijan, crowned
with the liberation of our lands from occupation by valiant sons of
our heroic people during the 44-day Second Karabakh - Patriotic War
and transition to a qualitatively new stage of governance of our
regions.
Our people are commemorating the second anniversary of Lachin's
liberation these days. The Armenian Armed Forces took control of
the strategically significant Lachin area on May 18, 1992. After
our victory in 2020, the Lachin region was given to Azerbaijan on
December 1 of the same year, following the trilateral statement of
November 10, and on August 26, 2022, the city of Lachin and the
villages of Zabukh and Sus were taken under control. Thus, without
any violence, we were able to regain our sovereignty.
With immense pride, the Azerbaijani people are already making
their way back to their homeland. In 2023, as part of the Great
Return, Lachin residents made the first return to their hometown
following a 31-year absence. The president of Azerbaijan met with
these residents and gave them the keys to their homes in person. In
addition, the president has made seven trips to Lachin in the last
three years and has attended the opening of several infrastructure
projects. This proves that the construction and reconstruction of
our liberated lands are priorities, and also demonstrates
Azerbaijan's resolve to maintain peace and calm in Karabakh and
Eastern Zangezur.
Large-scale creative projects are now produced in Lachin with
excellent taste and quality. Here, the settlement strategy is being
effectively carried out, and all the prerequisites have been
established for the large-scale industrial, transportation, and
tourism infrastructure, as well as the return of our compatriots to
their ancestral lands. "If there is an image of paradise, then this
is it. Spectacular nature, majestic mountains, beautiful buildings
and houses-everything is being done with great taste so that both
people can live comfortably here, and the modern appearance of the
city of Lachin corresponds to Azerbaijan's achievements,” President
Ilham Aliyev said, and his remarks are confirmed by actual
actions.
In particular, the United Nations, which responds to the challenges
of global settlement policy and the Sustainable Development Goals
set out in the 2030 Agenda and oversees the implementation of the
Goals, must be closely involved and persistent in this process.
This has the potential to enable Azerbaijan to maintain its
operations in the liberated areas at a new, globally compliant
level.
It is no accident that the greatest worldwide forum for
examining rapidly increasing urbanization and its effects on urban
development, the World Urban Development Forum, will be held in
Azerbaijan in 2026, which constantly hosts globally prestigious
events.
This event will provide our nation with the chance to implement
as a national concept the cutting-edge, technologically rich urban
planning regulations, significant settlement policy procedures, and
the national idea of historical heritage protection that is being
applied in our native Karabakh.
Mazahir Afandiyev is the Member of the Milli Majlis (the
Azerbaijani Parliament).
