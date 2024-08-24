Man Wounded During Shelling Dies In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 58-year-old man wounded during today's shelling of the city's Dniprovsky district died in a Kherson hospital.

This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“The heart of a Kherson resident who was in today's Russian attack on the Dniprovsky district of the city stopped in the hospital. Doctors fought for the life of the 58-year-old seriously wounded man. But the wounds were too severe,” the statement said.

According to Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson CMA, this is the third death as a result of shelling of the community during the day.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 24, a 58-year-old man was wounded when a shell hit his house . He was hospitalized in serious condition with mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to the abdomen and face. Doctors are fighting for his life.

