Dr. Pritesh Lohar Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Mindset Matters”, Co-Authored With Jack Canfield

VADODARA, INDIA , August 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is delighted to announce that "Mindset Matters," co-authored by Dr. Pritesh Lohar, the renowned Jack Canfield, and other esteemed professionals from around the globe, has achieved Best-Seller status shortly after its release on August 8th, 2024.

“Mindset Matters" delves into the transformative power of a positive mindset through inspiring stories of individuals who have overcome obstacles and redefined their lives. The has quickly climbed the Best-Sellers charts, hitting #27 in the Direct Marketing category. But that's not all! Mindset Matters has also made a strong impact on Barnes & Noble's best-seller lists, earning spots on both the New Release Best Sellers and Hardcover Book Best Sellers lists. Additionally, it has made it onto Amazon's New Release List in eight different categories.

At the heart of "Mindset Matters" is Dr. Pritesh Lohar's captivating chapter, "A Tale of Two Mindsets." Dr. Lohar's chapter highlights the importance of embracing both strengths and weaknesses, offering readers practical insights into overcoming trauma and fostering personal growth.



Meet Dr. Pritesh Lohar:

Dr. Pritesh Lohar, MD, FACP, is a distinguished physician and inspiring author who has dedicated his life to helping others through medicine and personal development. Born and raised in India, Dr. Lohar's early life was marked by a mindset of lack and numerous challenges. However, his resilience and determination led him to pursue a career in medicine, eventually moving to the United States in 1996.

Dr. Lohar's academic journey was fraught with struggles, yet he persisted, completing his medical residency and establishing a successful medical practice. Throughout his career, he faced numerous personal and professional setbacks, but each experience contributed to his profound understanding of the human spirit and the importance of a growth mindset.

In addition to "Mindset Matters," Dr. Lohar has been a strong advocate for personal transformation and holistic well-being. His unique ability to connect with others through his writing and speaking engagements has inspired many to embrace their vulnerabilities and strive for a better future.

