Another PDP Leader Syed Bari Andrabi Quits, Likely To Contest Polls As Independent
8/24/2024 9:10:32 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A senior PDP leader and DDC chairperson Pulwama, Syed Bari Andrabi Saturday resigned from the party and is likely to contest elections as independent candidate.
Andrabi said that he is resigning as party is giving mandate to family members from safer seats, reported news agency KNO.
He said that quit job in 2014 to work for the welfare of the people and will continue to do so and that most of the people who are currently contesting elections with different parties or independent are from PDP.
He said that he will not further divide people but will work on consolidation so that people won't get divided further.
On being asked whether he will contest elections or not, he said that he will decide about the same in next two days after taking workers into confidence
Earlier, PDP leaders Aijaz Ahmad Mir, Raja Waheed, Dr Harbaksh Singh, and Ab Qayoom Mir resigned from the party.
