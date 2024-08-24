Maharashtra News: Hyderabad-Bound Private Helicopter From Mumbai Crashes In Pune District 4 Injured
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A private Aviation company's helicopter crashed near Paud village in Maharashtra's Pune district on 24 August, reported news agency ANI.
Sharing more inputs, SP Pankaj Deshmukh Pune Rural Police stated that the private helicopter was going from Mumbai to Hyderabad where 4 people were travelling. He added that assessment is being done of any injuries to the people on board.
Later he informed, as ANI quoted,“Among the 4 people who were in the Helicopter, captain sustained injuries and is hospitalised. The rest of the three persons are in stable condition.”
More details awaited.
