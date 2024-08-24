Bollywood Actor Sanjay Dutt Diagnosed With Lung Cancer, To Fly To The US For Immediate Medical Care

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Well-known actor, Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with the lung cancer and is going to immediately be taken the the U.S for treatments, Indian news agencies reported.

Sanjay Dutt, a 61-year old Indian was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after complaining of breathlessness on August 8 and was discharged on Monday with a negative report.

According to sources at Lilvati hospital in Mumbai who are not allowed to speak to the media, Sunjay Dutt is diagnosed with lung cancer stage 4.

Earlier on Monday, Sanjay had tweeted,“Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

According to reports, the actor will soon fly to the US for treatment.

