Simone Maggi Release New Novel The Subtle Lines of Truth - Rerum Initium

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Set against the backdrop of the year 64 AD, this thought-provoking historical fiction invites readers on a journey that spans both time and consciousness.



Simone Maggi is pleased to announce the release of his new book, The Subtle Lines of Truth - Rerum Initium. Published in July 2024, the story takes readers on a journey through ancient history and metaphysical exploration, combining an original storytelling with profound spiritual insights.



In The Subtle Lines of Truth, two men embark on a voyage from Corinth to Brundisium, ultimately heading towards the ancient city of Herculaneum. As their boat glides through the Mediterranean’s waters, their conversations unlock secrets buried for centuries, revealing lost knowledge, forgotten civilizations, and timeless truths. Through their dialogue, they confront tales of deception, moral decline, and the wisdom of past ages.



"This book, more than history, it’s about understanding that we are all part of a greater design," Maggi explains. "I wanted to craft a narrative that invites readers to reflect on what has been lost along our spiritual journey."



The author, with over a decade of multicultural experience in the pharmaceutical industry, brings a unique perspective to his debut novel. His analytical mindset and deep curiosity about the human condition are evident throughout. Readers will find themselves drawn into a meticulously built mosaic where philosophical reflections of morality, purpose, and the divine are explored with nuance and depth.



"The Subtle Lines of Truth," says Maggi "is a journey through time and consciousness, a meditation on the forces that have shaped human destiny."



For those who enjoy literature that challenges the mind and touches the soul, this book offers a transformative experience.





