Teenager Estevao Earns Brazil Call-Up For World Cup Qualifiers

(MENAFN- IANS) Rio De Janeiro, Aug 24 (IANS) Uncapped teenager Estevao has been included in Brazil's squad for qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay, the South American country's confederation said on Friday.

The 17-year-old, who will join Chelsea next July, has made a positive impression for Palmeiras with five goals and five assists in 19 Brazilian games this year, Xinhua news agency reported.

As expected, manager Dorival Junior named three forwards - Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick - in his 23-man squad.

Star forward Neymar remains sidelined as he recovers from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament sustained last October.

Brazil will meet Ecuador in Curitiba on September 7 and Paraguay in Asuncion four days later.

The five-time world champions are currently in sixth place in the 10-team South American qualifying zone after six matches.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Bento, Ederson;

Defenders: Danilo, Yan Couto, Guilherme Arana, Wendell, Beraldo, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Gabriel Magalhaes;

Midfielders: Andre, Bruno Guimaraes, Gerson, Joao Gomes, Lucas Paqueta;

Strikers: Rodrygo, Endrick, Vinicius Junior, Estevao, Luiz Henrique, Pedro, Savinho.