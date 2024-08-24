(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) On Saturday August 17th, local residents from organizations including A Spiritual Change, The Community Golfers, and the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization came together and collected 100 pounds of litter from Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, the main street in Clearwater's Greenwood neighborhood.



“Cleaning up litter in America costs more than $11.5 billion annually,” said Pat Harney, from the Public Affairs Department of the Church of Scientology.“But the cost to and the environment goes much further. Litter can kill plants. Land and water creatures can get tangled up in discarded items and are poisoned by eating plastic or toxic refuse.”



Wanting to clean up their own backyard, community advocates took to the streets in Greenwood, braving the hot summer sun and collecting plastic bottles, cigarette butts, rusted mechanical parts and even an old discarded blanket caked in mud.



The cleanup was organized in coordination with Keep Pinellas Beautiful (KPB) whose mission is to conserve and beautify our natural environment through community engagement and education.



Keep America Beautiful, of which KPB is an affiliate, announced on its website that last year alone 64,000 cleanup events were held across America covering 146,000 acres of parks, public lands, waterways, trails and playgrounds cleaned by volunteers.



The August 17th cleanup in Clearwater's Greenwood adds to this year's tally.



Rev. Jonathan Wade, founder of Greenwood's A Spiritual Change, said,“I want to thank each person who showed up, rolled up their sleeves and removed litter that is damaging our environment and blighting our neighborhood.”

Company :-Church of Scientology FSO

User :- Pat Harney

Email :...

Phone :-7274676860

Url :-