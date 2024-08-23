Document Scanner Market To Grow By USD 4.42 Billion (2024-2028) Driven By Enhanced Data Security And AI Innovations - Technavio Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global document scanner size is estimated to grow by USD 4.41 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.49% during the forecast period. Enhance the

Document Scanner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.49% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4418.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.06 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries Japan, China, US, India, and Canada Key companies profiled Avision Inc., Best IT World India Pvt. Ltd., Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Image Access GmbH, Kodak Alaris Inc., Microtek International Inc., Mustek Systems Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Plustek Inc., Primax Electronics Ltd., Scan-Optics LLC, Scantron Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., SPECKTRON, and UMAX

Market Driver

Cloud storage

Cloud storage has revolutionized the storage market with on-demand services provided by companies like Amazon, Facebook, and Google. Users can save text, files, and images on a cloud-based platform without requiring any hardware. Cloud computing's affordability, flexible capacity, and low environmental impact make it ideal for businesses of all sizes. Vendors like Fujitsu Ltd. Offer document scanners, such as ScanSnap iX500 or iX100, which can connect to the cloud for storing scanned documents. ScanSnap Cloud classifies and sorts documents, sending them to the correct cloud space. This integration is expected to drive growth in the global document scanner market, with receipts, documents, and business cards being delivered directly to cloud services for future use.



The Document Scanner market is thriving, with a significant increase in demand for scanning printed pages into text files using computers. Small firms and businesses prioritize scanning legal documents, business cards, and printed materials for data entry and backup. Hardware and software solutions enable scanning sensitive information from paper documents, protecting against natural hazards like floods and fires, as well as artificial hazards. Encrypted, tracked, and electronic documents are essential for organizations, especially those dealing with past papers, files, graphs, and image processing. High-speed scanners are popular for manufacturing plants and offices handling large volumes of contracts, blueprints, charts, and antique pieces. Mobile-friendly alternatives and cloud services are on the rise, allowing for easy access to scanned documents on cell phones and office computers. Scanning solutions optimize document quality, enable metadata indexing, and offer printing and check-in features for boarding passes and other applications.



Market

Challenges



Document scanners enable businesses to create

digital copies of their documents, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing paper usage. However, the implementation of digital document storage comes with additional costs. Hardware failure and the need for backup solutions, such as cloud-based storage, increase operational expenses. On-premises storage necessitates constant software and hardware updates, as well as potential IT personnel hiring. Human error in managing electronic records is another challenge, potentially hindering document digitization and negatively impacting the document scanner market's growth. The Document Scanner Market faces several challenges in today's digital world. Image processing software and mobile scanning apps offer convenience but present challenges in ensuring data security. Multifunction printers and flatbed scanners, while common, may lack advanced security features. Data security issues, including unauthorized access and data breaches, are major concerns. Healthcare, financial institutions, e-commerce, and logistics industries require strict data security and privacy. Image editing tools and editable text files can pose cyber dangers. Record-keeping, digital transformation, and data management require advanced scanning technology for color reproduction,

prepress production, and record-keeping. Challenges include data security, privacy issues, and the need for secure network scanners for production and electronic health records. Different scanner types, such as sheet-fed, drum, portable, CCD, 3D, and production scanners, each have unique features and challenges.

Segment Overview



This document scanner market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Government

1.2 BFSI

1.3 Healthcare

1.4 IT 1.5 Others



2.1 Offline 2.2 Online



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Government-

The global government sector handles an immense volume of paper documents , posing challenges in management, organization, and safety. With the increasing number of records, the cost of storage becomes significant. To mitigate potential damage and loss, there is a growing demand for digitizing these documents through document scanning. The US District Courts, with six hundred offices, process vast amounts of court records manually. Defense personnel records are also stored in numerous locations worldwide. The adoption of document scanners by various government departments enables the automation of documentation processes and the conversion of paper documents into searchable digital files, addressing the challenges of managing escalating document volumes and ensuring data security during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Document Scanner Market encompasses the sales and distribution of hardware and software solutions for

digitizing printed pages , business cards, legal documents, and other physical materials. This market caters to small firms and large enterprises in various industries, including finance, healthcare, e-commerce, logistics, and legal services. Scanned documents can be saved as text files or digital versions, providing increased storage space and improved information accessibility. Scanning rates and image processing software are critical factors, ensuring high-quality digital versions of documents. Paperless initiatives and digital transformation are driving growth in this market, as businesses seek to streamline operations and improve data management. However, data security and privacy issues are significant concerns, necessitating robust solutions to protect sensitive information. Hardware and software offerings in this market cater to diverse needs, from basic data entry to advanced data management systems for financial institutions and electronic health records.

Market Research Overview

The Document Scanner Market encompasses the technologies, hardware, and software used to convert

physical documents , such as printed pages, legal documents, business cards, and paper materials, into digital formats. This includes text files, electronic documents, and images. Document scanning is essential for data entry, organization, and backup of sensitive information. Scanning can be done using various hardware and software, including high-speed scanners, flatbed scanners, and mobile scanning apps. Natural hazards like floods and fires and artificial hazards like data security issues pose challenges to document scanning. Data security is crucial, ensuring encrypted, tracked, and indexed data. The market caters to various sectors like IT, telecom, educational institutions, healthcare, and SMEs. The market offers mobile-friendly alternatives, multifunction printers, and cloud services for efficient data management and digital transformation. Document scanning enables accessibility to past papers, files, and metadata, facilitating record-keeping and data management. Image processing software and tools enhance scanned documents, optimizing scanning rates and enabling tasks like graphic design, prepress production, and color reproduction.

