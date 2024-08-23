Ex-Amazon VP Shares Experience Of 'Political Snake Pits', Says CEO Seduced His Wife. No, It's Not Jeff Bezos

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amazon's former Vice President Ethan Evans has caused quite a stir with his claims that the CEO of a startup where he once worked seduced his wife. The Seattle-based retired executive was offering advice on LinkedIn on how to deal with“unethical leaders” and“political snake pits” at workplace.

“A CEO that I worked for seduced my wife in direct retaliation for my pushback on him at work. He won. I got divorced and left the company,” Evans claimed.

He said he had recognized early on that his CEO in the divorce story was unethical and dishonest.

“My mistake was letting fear of a tough economy convince me to try to stay in the job and 'win' by pushing back. It cost me far more than I ever thought it could,” he said.

Evans, however, acknowledged that when he refers to the situation as“he won”, he was referring to our conflict at work. He also said that his wife is a person with agency and can make her own choices.“While she was not looking for a liaison at the start, in the end she made her own independent adult choices.”

Evans added that when he says he understands how some executive teams can be“political snake pits”, he said, he trusts people will believe him.

Turning his“pain” into a lesson, Evans shared five points to help netizens manage such toxic workplaces :



When you have a good manager, lean in and take advantage of it.

Spot the snakes.

Do excellent work, even for nasty leaders.

Don't confront the snakes directly Don't become a snake