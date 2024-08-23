EU Regrets Taliban's Travel Ban On UN Rapporteur, Urges Reconsideration

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The European Union regrets the Taliban's ban on the UN Special Rapporteur and urges them to reconsider this decision.

Peter Stano, the EU's foreign affairs spokesperson, called on the to cooperate with Richard Bennett and allow him to continue his reporting and documentation without restrictions.

In a social post on August 23, Stano expressed deep regret over the travel ban imposed on Bennett and reiterated the EU's full support for his mission and work.

Stano emphasized that the Taliban must adhere to Afghanistan's international commitments, which are crucial for establishing peace with itself and its neighbors.

The EU spokesperson highlighted that fulfilling international obligations is essential for the Taliban to build a stable and peaceful Afghanistan.

Recently, the Taliban criticized Bennett's reports on severe human rights violations in Afghanistan and announced a ban on his entry.

In response, Bennett stated he would continue documenting human rights abuses in Afghanistan and described the Taliban's action as a“step backward” and concerning.

The European Union's stance underscores its commitment to supporting human rights and accountability in Afghanistan despite the Taliban's restrictions.

