Man Attacked With Cricket Bat In Nowgam, Two Held

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- on Friday claimed to have arrested two persons on the charges of attacking and grievously injuring a man with a bat at Nowgam area of the uptown Srinagar.

The incident, according to the police, occurred at Madankha area of Nowgam after the trio entered into heated arguments over some issue, and the accused in a fit of rage hit the victim with a cricket bat, leaving him critically injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

The was shifted to the hospital in a critical condition and is undergoing at the moment. Taking cognizance of the incident, police arrested the accused and set the investigation into motion.

A formal case FIR number 74 of 2024 under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 191(2), 191(3), 126(2), 131, 109 stands registered at police station Nowgam in this regard.

Taking to its official X handle, Srinagar police said, the victim has suffered serious injuries in the incident prompting police to register a case.

Read Also Man On Bail Attacks RPF Cop With Sword At Jammu Station To Snatch Weapon NC's Sameer Kaul Alleges Manhandling By Traffic Cops In Srinagar, Police Deny



“Police has taken cognizance of an incident resulting grievous injuries to one individual upon being beaten by cricket bat in Madankha, Nowgam. FIR No. 74/2024 u/s 191(2), 191(3), 126(2), 131, 109 BNS stands registered in PS Nowgam,” Srinagar police wrote X.