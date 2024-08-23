No Cause For Concern: EC Responds To Complaint From Hungary, Slovakia Over Lukoil

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Commission studied the developments regarding oil supplies from the Russian company Lukoil to Hungary and Slovakia, previously flowing via Ukraine, that were halted after the company was sanctioned by Kyiv.

The EC sees no grounds for concern to this end, according to Commission's Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, who spoke in a comment to Liberty, Ukrinform reports.

The Commission collected data from all parties – Slovakia, Hungary, as well as Ukraine and Croatia, in order to get a complete and accurate picture, Dombrovskis said, adding that the of crude oil through the Brotherhood pipeline continues, and there is currently no problem with its safety.

The European Commission adds that the Ukrainian authorities confirmed that the transit of crude oil from Russia to Hungary and Slovakia has not been affected, as Lukoil is not its owner.

Brussels continues to closely monitor the situation and is actively working with interested member states on alternative solutions, including through the Janaf Adriatic Pipeline. More broadly, the EC has renewed calls for member states to step up their own efforts to reduce their dependence on Russian hydrocarbons, concluded Dombrovskis.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Slovakia and Hungary said they stopped receiving oil from their key supplier, Lukoil, after Ukraine imposed a ban on the transit of the Russian energy company's resources through the Druzhba oil pipeline last month. The move angered officials in Slovakia and Hungary, who argued that blocking supplies would jeopardize their energy security. The European Commission received a letter from Hungary and Slovakia's top diplomats who complained about Ukrainian sanctions on Lukoil.

A spokesman for the European Commission said the EU's analysis showed no immediate risk to supplies to the two countries, and that the European Commission was now waiting for more detailed reports from Hungary and Slovakia.

