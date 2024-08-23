India Wants To Play Active Role In Peaceful Settlement - Modi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) India takes a proactive stance when it comes to peace and is ready to play its part in a peaceful to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Indian Prime Narendra Modi said this ahead of talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Modi, he came with a message of peace on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians and 120 countries of the Global South.

“When it comes to peace, India takes a proactive stance. Our approach has always been people-centric. I'd like to tell you and the whole world that this is our conviction and commitment, we say it loud and clear: we support sovereignty and territorial integrity. This is a top priority for us," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Zelensky hopes India to join Peace Summit communique

Modi emphasized that during the meeting with Vladimir Putin, he looked into his eyes and said in the presence of media that the only way to solve problems is through dialogue and diplomacy, adding that it is necessary to move in this direction without wasting time.

He also expressed hope for an in-depth discussion on the peaceful settlement with the President of Ukraine, moving on to assure that "in everything related to peace, India is ready to make an active contribution, and personally, as a friend, I would be happy to play a role in the peaceful settlement of the war."

The Prime Minister of India remarked that his heart was "full of sorrow" over the deaths of innocent civilians. "It is very painful. For any civilized world, for all people who believe in humane values, this is unacceptable. In a world that believes in human values, this is unacceptable," he said.

At the same time, Modi thanked the Ukrainian side for helping Indian students who were in Ukraine at the outset of a full-scale war.

"I can assure you that from a humanitarian point of view we will always be on your side," the head of the Indian government emphasized.

On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, he congratulated the President of Ukraine on the upcoming Independence Day and noted good progress in Ukrainian-Indian relations "despite difficult circumstances."

meets with Indian community in Kyi

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ukraine on August 23.

Together with the President of Ukraine, he honored the memory of the children who died as a result of Russia's armed aggression. The two leaders brought toys at the site of the multimedia martyrologist“Children” in Kyiv where they honored the memory of the fallen young Ukrainians with a moment of silence.

Photo: Narendra Modi