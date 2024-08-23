Zelensky: We Are Gradually Pushing Out Russian Army In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed fighting in the Kharkiv region with Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The head of state said this in his nightly address , Ukrinform reports.

"I would also like to thank Kharkiv today – it is the Day of Kharkiv. A truly heroic city, a city of people and life. Since the beginning of this May, our forces have managed to repel Russia's attempt to assault Kharkiv, to break this city and the entire Kharkiv region. I spoke with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, particularly about the fighting in the Kharkiv region. We are pushing out the Russian army. Step by step," Zelensky said.

He stressed that Russian invaders would not subjugate Kharkiv and all of Ukraine.

"I thank everyone who protects life in Ukraine, who protects our Kharkiv and all other cities and villages of our state. And we will do everything to restore real security," Zelensky added.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine