Eastern India's 49Th ICAI Regional Conference Draws Over 3500 Members From Across India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 23rd August, 2024: The Eastern India Regional Council (EIRC) of ICAI has organised its annual signature event the 49th Regional spread over two days (23rd & 24th August, 2024) at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata with the theme“WE” was dedicated to promoting Collaboration, Cooperation, and Coordination, uniting professionals, experts, and leaders where in more than 3500 members participated.



The 49th Regional Conference organized by ICAI & EIRC was inaugurated by Padma Shri Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman of Ambuja Neotia Group; CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, Hon'ble President, ICAI; CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda, Hon'ble Vice-President ICAI; CA. Aniket Sunil Talati, Immediate Past President, ICAI; CA. (Dr.) Debashis Mitra, Hon'ble Past President, ICAI; CA. Sushil Kumar Goyal, Council Member, ICAI; CA. Sanjib Sanghi, Chairman, EIRC of ICAI and many other eminent personalities.



Speaking to the media, CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, Hon'ble President, ICAI said,“The theme 'WE' reflects our commitment to fostering collaboration and synergy within the accounting profession. This conference is a testament to the strength of our collective efforts and the power of unity.”



On this Occasion, CA. Sanjib Sanghi, Chairman, EIRC of ICAI said,“We are thrilled to see such a significant turnout at this year's conference. The engagement and interaction among members and industry leaders underscore the importance of working together to drive progress and innovation in our field.”





About ICAI & EIRC :



The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, set up under an Act passed by the Parliament, is a premier Institution in India. The apex body of this Institute has been serving the Nation for the last 75 years in formulating, among many a policy, the National Accounting Standards and devising of Standard Auditing Practices for the benefit of various Industries, Local Bodies, Govt. agencies and the country as a whole.



