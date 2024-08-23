EQS-News: 1&1 AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Final contract signed: Vodafone and 1&1 kick off National Roaming Partnership

23.08.2024 / 16:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Final contract signed: Vodafone and 1&1 kick off National Roaming Partnership



Montabaur, Düsseldorf. 23 August 2024. Vodafone and 1&1 have officially launched their national roaming partnership in mobile communications today. After reaching a preliminary agreement last year, both network operators have now signed the final contract, setting the stage for collaboration starting this summer. Beginning next Thursday (August 29, 2024), new 1&1 customers will be able to access Vodafone's mobile network alongside 1&1's own network with their smartphones. As Germany's fourth mobile network operator, 1&1 is currently developing its infrastructure. In areas where the new 1&1 5G network does not yet have full coverage, customers have so far been connected via Telefónica antennas. That's about to change: under an exclusive partnership with Vodafone, 1&1 will now source all national roaming services from Vodafone. Over the past few years, Vodafone has continuously strengthened its mobile network. The Düsseldorf-based company has unlocked additional capacity and expanded 5G coverage significantly. From August 29, 2024, Vodafone's network will be available to new 1&1 customers in areas where 1&1's own coverage is still being developed. The transition between networks will happen seamlessly and automatically, ensuring a smooth experience for mobile users. Existing 1&1 customers will also gain access to the combined 1&1 5G network and Vodafone national roaming in the near future. Thus, 1&1 will gradually transition the mobile plans of its 12 million-plus customers by autumn 2025. “We get started: We're about to embark on Germany's largest mobile migration. This partnership will enable us to optimally utilise our networks and further expand their reach for our customers, while helping us grow sustainably in the coming years,” said Vodafone Germany CEO Marcel de Groot. “We're confident that our customers will benefit from this partnership. Vodafone has invested in network quality in recent years, delivering very good results, especially in expanding 5G coverage nationwide. At the same time, our primary focus remains on rapidly expanding the 1&1 mobile network, rolling out our innovative OpenRAN technology to more and more regions,” said Ralph Dommermuth, CEO of 1&1 AG. The partnership between Vodafone and 1&1 is designed for the long term and includes mechanisms to protect both companies against rising costs and increasing data demands. Vodafone and 1&1 have a history of collaboration, having previously worked together under their MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) agreement. Vodafone is convinced that the partnership will also benefit its own customers - through better utilization of the Vodafone mobile network, which will enable greater investment in the network.

About 1&1 AG 1&1 AG is a listed telecommunications provider domiciled in Montabaur. The Company is a member of the United Internet AG corporate group. 1&1 is the first network operator in Europe to operate a fully virtualised mobile network based on innovative Open RAN technology. In addition to a comprehensive mobile communications portfolio, broadband connections are offered which are mostly based on 1&1 Versatel's Germany-wide fibre-optic transport network and on regional networks of city carriers and Deutsche Telekom. While the 1&1 brand addresses value and premium segments, the Group's discount brands appeal to price-conscious target groups.

Press Contact

Thomas Kahmann

Mail:

23.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: 1&1 AG Elgendorfer Straße 57 56410 Montabaur Germany Phone: +49 (0) 6181 - 412 218 Fax: +49 (0) 6181 - 412 183 E-mail: ir@1und1 Internet: ISIN: DE0005545503 WKN: 554550 Indices: SDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1974121



End of News EQS News Service