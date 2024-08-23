(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) JLL Asia Pacific Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2023 APAC Company of the Year Award for Delivering a Broad Product Portfolio That Meets Demands and Customer Expectations

Jones Lang LaSalle Asia Pacific (JLL) addresses unmet needs with its strong leadership vision that incorporates unrivaled customer-centric strategies and outstanding strategy implementation.

San Antonio , TX - 15th April, 2024 - Frost & Sullivan recently researched the Asia-Pacific facility management industry and, based on its findings, recognizes JLL with the 2023 APAC Company of the Year Award. JLL is a global commercial real estate and investment management services provider that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients optimize building performance and achieve sustainability goals.

The company's best-in-class real estate services empower clients to boost performance levels, maximize cost efficiencies, and streamline technology implementation while minimizing associated risks. JLL leverages disruptive technology and real-time data to improve workplace performance, drive facility efficiency, and dramatically increase human productivity. For instance, JLL provides industry-leading augmented reality (AR) or mixed reality devices with high-definition cameras to deliver real-time guidance that simplifies verification, documentation, audits, inspections, and training processes.

To stay current, JLL closely monitors emerging market trends and evolving customer demands to design innovative and tailor-made solutions that enhance workplace productivity, human experience, change management, energy efficiency, and sustainability. The company actively cooperates with various market stakeholders to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency. For this reason, JLL launched Carbon Pathfinder (CPF), a powerful decarbonization planning technology that enables customers to develop dynamic, data-driven investment strategies. This cutting-edge solution allows JLL's customers to forecast and visualize the climate transition risk of their portfolios, create actionable decarbonization roadmaps, and make informed asset prioritization and capital planning decisions.

“JLL offers the most comprehensive solution portfolio in the market, including many robust features and capabilities. Highlights include outcome-based facility strategies and solutions allowing customers to improve the performance of their workplaces, real estate portfolios, and people,” said Janice Wung, program manager for Energy & Environment at Frost & Sullivan.

JLL has exceptional 24/7 customer service and support through its highly specialized team of customer success experts, who assist clients with timely updates, quick access to actionable insights, and strategic guidance. JLL also relies on customer feedback to guide its product roadmap and maintain its innovative edge. This approach empowers JLL to fully understand the unique demands of its customers and adapt to their specific requirements with customized solutions. Additionally, the company stands out in the industry for fostering a solid culture of collaboration, which ultimately translates into premium customer service.

“Frost & Sullivan lauds JLL for the high importance it places on customer satisfaction, a smooth process, and continued relationship with long-term customers, enhancing and improving customer retention and brand equity,” noted Pavel Zhebroiski, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

