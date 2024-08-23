Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Building Quickly Across Multiple Channels

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SenesTech recently released Q2 2024 results and hosted a call, confirming 50% revenue growth in the just-ended quarter, and year-to-date growth 62%

During the call, Joel Fruendt, President and CEO, discussed the company's progress and accomplishments, including the successful efficacy trial of Evolve to support the product's approval in certain states and international jurisdictions

Fruendt also discussed the company's commercialization plans, centered around the pivot from the reliance on direct sales to the use of distributors

So far, SenesTech has onboarded three of the top five national multi-location distributors and is in the process of bringing the fourth on board The company has active international agreements, is pursuing the agribusiness industry, is keen on penetrating the retail market through sales agencies, and has ramped up efforts to ensure the availability of its products on various e-commerce platforms

SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , the inventor of ContraPest(R), the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, as well as Evolve(R) and Evolve Mouse(R), EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptives for rodents, recently reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2024, ended June 30, 2024. In addition, Joel Fruendt, President and CEO of SenesTech, and Tom Chesterman, CFO of SenesTech, hosted a conference call ( ).

During the conference call, Fruendt discussed SenesTech's progress and accomplishments. He highlighted that Evolve, the revolutionary fertility control product formulated to control rat pests, has now been approved for sale in 44 states. Additionally, Evolve Mouse, which uses the same active ingredient as...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SNES are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN