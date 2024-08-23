His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi Hosts Mou Signing Between Amcham Dubai And RAKEZ

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) His Highness Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and of Ras Al Khaimah, welcomed a high-level delegation from the American Business Council in Dubai (AmCham Dubai) and representatives from Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), to mark the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between AmCham Dubai and RAKEZ. The MoU outlines a broad framework for cooperation aimed at showcasing the emirate as a leading destination for American businesses.

His Highness Sheikh Saud with US Ambassador Martina Strong AmCham Dubai Chairman Sammy Bousaba and RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad

The delegation, led by US Ambassador Martina Strong, included members of the business council as well as representatives of some of the top American businesses in the UAE. The MoU was signed by AmCham Dubai Chairman Sammy Bousaba and RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad.

Commenting on the MoU , Bousaba said, "AmCham Dubai is dedicated to strengthening the robust ties between American businesses and Ras Al Khaimah. This MoU represents our commitment to expanding opportunities for American enterprises to thrive in the emirate. We are focused on deepening American engagement in Ras Al Khaimah, in alignment with the emirate's strategic goals and its vision for continuous growth."

Similarly, Jallad said, "This strategic MoU with AmCham Dubai will further cement our ties with the growing American business community. With nearly 1,000 American investors already established at RAKEZ, we remain dedicated to fostering an enabling environment for US companies and highlighting Ras Al Khaimah's role as a dynamic hub for international investment. We look forward to facilitating more American enterprises in their journey to expand in the Middle East and beyond, leveraging RAKEZ's world-class facilities and services."

As part of the collaboration, AmCham and RAKEZ will work closely to host joint business events in Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai, provide tailored business support services to American firms, and facilitate visits from US business delegations to the emirate, to showcase Ras Al Khaimah as a leading global business hub.

Ras Al Khaimah is already a prime location for major US companies such as Guardian Glass and Caresoft, both headquartered out of Illinois, and the recently announced Wynn Resort, which is an investment close to USD 4 billion.

This collaboration with AmCham Dubai, a prominent member of the Global Network of American Chambers of Commerce, highlights the commitment of both organisations to promote sustainable business development and strengthen economic ties, benefiting Ras Al Khaimah and the wider Middle East region.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ)

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 23,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

About AmCham Dubai

AmCham Dubai, also known as The American Business Council in Dubai, is the pioneering bilateral trade organization in the U.A.E. AmCham Dubai is duly licensed by Dubai Chambers and proudly represents American Fortune 500 companies, SMEs, and U.A.E. organizations across various sectors. AmCham Dubai holds a prominent position in the business community, and as a member of the Global Network of American Chambers of Commerce in Washington, DC, we are dedicated to enhancing commercial ties between the U.S. and U.A.E.

Additionally, AmCham Dubai serves as the Vice Chair of AmCham MENA, extending its reach to the broader Middle East and North Africa region. Through our special interest groups and committee engagement, we foster valuable relationships and collaborate closely with key public and private stakeholders. Our thoughtfully curated events offer exceptional opportunities for networking, knowledge-sharing, and exploring new business prospects.

With the aim of strengthening bilateral ties between the U.S. and the U.A.E., AmCham Dubai provides exceptional value and support services to its members, enabling business success and growth for all.