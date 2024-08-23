Alex Bentley Signs With The Newest Team In The Savannah Bananas Franchise

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Alex BentleyLAS VEGAS, NV, USA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed athlete and award-winning filmmaker Alex Bentley officially signed with and played for the Firefighters, the latest addition to the Savannah Bananas baseball franchise, during their inaugural season.Bentley, who has made waves both on the field and in the film industry, continues to break new ground with this exciting move, solidifying his status as a dual force in sports and entertainment.Bentley's baseball journey is one marked by international and domestic success. His athletic achievements, however, are only part of the story. Bentley is also an accomplished filmmaker and actor, whose work behind the camera has garnered significant recognition. This dual career path has allowed him to seamlessly blend his passion for storytelling with his love for baseball.Recently, Bentley relocated to Las Vegas, positioning himself at the heart of the burgeoning Hollywood 2.0 scene. His move to the entertainment capital reflects his ambition to expand his influence in both industries, as he continues to create and innovate in ways that resonate with audiences around the world.Bentley is set to throw out the first pitch in his new hometown of Las Vegas for the Las Vegas Aviators on September 8th."I was thrilled to play for The Firefighters during their inaugural season, meeting the fans and connecting with baseball fans, young and old. I loved bringing my experience to this new team." said Bentley. He continued "Las Vegas offers so many opportunities to connect the dots between sports and film, and I'm eager to explore how both worlds can intersect in fresh and exciting ways."The Firefighters, as the newest team in the Savannah Bananas organization, are set to push the boundaries of what baseball can be, and Bentley's involvement ensures that both the team and the sport will continue to captivate fans in groundbreaking ways.**About Alex Bentley**Alex Bentley is a professional baseball player and award-winning filmmaker known for his contributions to both sports and entertainment. With a successful career in international and domestic baseball, including a standout performance with the Savannah Bananas newest team, Bentley has established himself as a dynamic talent. His recent relocation to Las Vegas marks his latest step in an already impressive career.

