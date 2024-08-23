LAWYER FRANCESCO ROTONDI AND ECONOMIST VITO ROTONDI ANNOUNCE: 'EUROPE NEED SUSTAINABILITY CULTURE, WE LOOK TO THE USA'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Francesco and Vito Rotondi

MILANO, LOMBARDIA, ITALIA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Francesco Rotondi, a well-known Italian lawyer and name partner of LabLaw, a Milan law firm experienced in Labour and Vito Rotondi, an Italian economist, announce in a press release that:“It is necessary to resort to cultural actions, not just regulatory or punitive ones so that labour can adhere in all its forms to the actions that are necessary to achieve the goal of containing the damage caused to the climate, the weather and more generally to nature.”The United States is a case in point: during Joe Biden's presidency, in addition to rejoining the Paris Agreement from which Trump had exited, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was passed, considered the largest climate investment in American history, a milestone on the path to Net Zero. Provided everyone does his or her part, on a daily basis. The focus is human-scientific-legal-economic and originates from social, institutional, economic, and technological transformations that propose new examinations to civilizations, citizenships, democracies, and social inequalities. The American election is the writing of a new page of civilization and law on the way, including for Europe.Francesco Rotondi and Vito Rotondi thus frame the contribution that work, that is, the employment of each person, can make to affect slowing down and working positively on ongoing climate change and related effects, and this must be done globally. The United States is the world's largest economy, the leading geopolitical power: it is the most technologically advanced country and the center of gravity for financial markets. The U.S. elections in November 2024 have global relevance, including for us. Thinking about the U.S. elections could mean reading closely a world that has already traced itself beyond the two contenders and beyond the elections themselves.Elections are also a continuous and endless business of reading data and information, for us and for the world. This is a reflection that moves from the data that experts continue to provide that now reveal constant anomalies with respect to historical trends. Not, therefore, phenomena attributable to exceptionality, but indices of a structural change in the climate. The issue of climate change and more generally of sustainability and well-being“I do not believe they have a sectoral and/specialist characteristic,” Rotondi says.“Everyone,” he continues,”must play their part by conditioning collective action.Thus, the labour-climate change relationship“is not a normative issue,” nor is it an issue with respect to which we need to act in punitive terms,“but it configures the famous and almost now boring cultural issue.”Rotondi, therefore, urges“actions aimed at the creation of culture.” Because theiy critically analyses:“if we continue to demolish the highest concept of the need for culture, to demonize schools and teachers, very little will be able to do norms and procedures. There is a need for training, control and organization, only then could we begin to reverse course.”

