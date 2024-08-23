Pulitzer Prize-Winning Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin To Speak At Northeastern Illinois University

Tickets are $25 per person and go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 23. Tickets can be purchased at neiu/tickets , in person at the Welcome Center on the University's Main Campus, or by calling (773) 442-4636.

The discussion will be followed by a Q&A with the audience and a book signing. Books will be available for purchase on-site.

Doris Kearns Goodwin is the author of nine books, including the New York Times No. 1 bestseller "An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s" and the critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller "Leadership: In Turbulent Times." Goodwin was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in History for "No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front in World War II." Her book "Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln" was awarded the Lincoln Prize and was, in part, the basis for Steven Spielberg's highly acclaimed film "Lincoln."

The Daniel L. Goodwin Distinguished Lecture Series was established by the late Daniel L. Goodwin (no relation to the speaker), Chairman and CEO of Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc., as part of his historic $2.5 million commitment to Northeastern Illinois University. The lecture series continues to support freedom of speech by engaging prominent thinkers who represent all sides of contemporary issues.

Some previous featured speakers in the Goodwin series are:



Journalism icons Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein

Political pundits James Carville and Mary Matalin

Olympic champion Jackie Joyner-Kersee

Financial expert Terry Savage Environmental activist Erin Brockovich

EVENT DETAILS