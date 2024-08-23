Global Beta Blockers Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global beta blockers market is poised for strong growth, expanding from $9.16 billion in 2023 to $9.78 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.8%. The market's expansion is driven by the management of hypertension, treatment of cardiovascular diseases, post-myocardial infarction care, migraine prophylaxis, and the management of anxiety and tremors. The market is expected to reach $12.28 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%, driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, expanded applications in heart failure, and the growing focus on combination therapies and hypertension guidelines.

Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Growth in the Beta Blockers Market

The rise in cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is a major factor driving the growth of the beta blockers market. CVDs, which include a variety of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels, have seen increased incidence due to unhealthy diets, poor lifestyle choices, lack of exercise, tobacco use, and obesity. Beta blockers play a crucial role in managing these conditions by exerting beneficial effects on the heart and blood vessels. For example, according to the National Health Survey 2020-21 by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, around 571,000 Australians aged 18 and over (2.9% of the adult population) were living with coronary heart disease (CHD) in 2020-21. The rising incidence of such diseases is expected to fuel the beta blockers market's growth.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the beta blockers market include Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Johnson and Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi SA, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, among others. These key players are focusing on product innovation to maintain and strengthen their market positions.

Segments:

. By Type: Non-selective Agents, Selective Agents

. By Indication: Angina Pectoris, Heart Failure, High Blood Pressure, Other Indications

. By Drugs: Betaxolol, Acebutolol, Esmolol, Other Drugs

. By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

. By Application: Cardiac Diseases, Hypertension, Glaucoma, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the beta blockers market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, reflecting the increasing demand for beta blockers driven by the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases and other related conditions.

Beta Blockers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Beta Blockers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on beta blockers market size, beta blockers market drivers and trends, beta blockers market major players, beta blockers competitors' revenues, beta blockers market positioning, and beta blockers market growth across geographies. The beta blockers market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

