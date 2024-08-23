Fraud Wins 2024 Datos Insights Award For Joint AML And Fraud Transaction Monitoring Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fraud has earned the Silver Medal in Datos Insights' 2024 Fraud and AML Impact Awards for Joint AML and Fraud Transaction Monitoring Innovation. This recognition reflects Fraud's ongoing efforts to deliver leading fraud prevention and compliance solutions that directly benefit clients, partners, and the world at large.

Datos Insights is a global advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to the Services industry. Its annual awards program, Fraud & AML Impact Awards, recognizes innovations leading the industry and pioneering new and disruptive financial crime products and capabilities. Winners were selected based on level of innovation, competitive advantage, impact on customer experience and efficiency, and scalability, among other criteria.

Fraud was honored in this category for its Entity Management solution, which screens and continuously monitors entities (businesses and individuals) to give enterprises a lifecycle view of their business and customer relationships. It enables more informed risk decisions, enhances and automates compliance requirements, and provides continuous, end-to-end analysis of customer and partner risk.

Reflecting on the award, Fraud CEO Whitney Anderson shares,“This accolade is a testament to our team's relentless commitment to innovation and our mission to stay ahead in the fight against financial crime. Being named a silver medalist in such a competitive category validates our efforts to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving challenges of fraud and AML compliance.”

Fraud will attend Datos Insights' Financial Crime and Cybersecurity Forum in Charlotte, NC, on August 27-28, 2024. If you are interested in attending the forum, contact us today .

About Fraud:

Fraud operates an end-to-end digital risk management and revenue enhancement ecosystem built for digital financial and commerce companies worldwide. The cloud-based platform helps enterprises detect and prevent digital fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes and automate customer onboarding and compliance workflows. The platform leverages no-code/low-code architecture, natively integrated data and tools from 50+ leading risk management vendors, and custom-tailored AI models, enabling companies to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions.

About Datos Insights:

Datos Insights delivers the most comprehensive and industry-specific data and advice to the companies trusted to protect and grow the world's assets, and to the technology and service providers who support them. Staffed by experienced industry executives, researchers, and consultants, we support the world's most progressive banks, insurers, investment firms, and technology companies through a mix of insights and advisory subscriptions, data services, custom projects and consulting, conferences, and executive councils. Visit datos-insights to learn more.

