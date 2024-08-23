Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation Marks 12 Years Of Promoting Turkish Culture
Twelve years have passed since the establishment of the
International Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation,
On August 23, 2012, the Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation
was founded in Baku by the decision of the heads of state from
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey during the Summit of
the Turkic Council in Bishkek.
Over its twelve years of operation, the Foundation has
collaborated with allied Turkish organisations such as the
Organisation of Turkish States (TDT), TURKSOY, the Turkish Academy,
TürkPA, and the Turkish Investment Fund. It has implemented
numerous projects aimed at studying and promoting the rich culture
and heritage of the Turkish people.
In a statement released in connection with the 12th anniversary,
the Foundation noted that it will continue to work with its partner
organisations to protect and promote the material and moral values
of the Turkish world.
