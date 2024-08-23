عربي


Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation Marks 12 Years Of Promoting Turkish Culture

8/23/2024 10:09:56 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Twelve years have passed since the establishment of the International Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation, Azernews reports.

On August 23, 2012, the Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation was founded in Baku by the decision of the heads of state from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey during the Summit of the Turkic Council in Bishkek.

Over its twelve years of operation, the Foundation has collaborated with allied Turkish organisations such as the Organisation of Turkish States (TDT), TURKSOY, the Turkish Academy, TürkPA, and the Turkish Investment Fund. It has implemented numerous projects aimed at studying and promoting the rich culture and heritage of the Turkish people.

In a statement released in connection with the 12th anniversary, the Foundation noted that it will continue to work with its partner organisations to protect and promote the material and moral values of the Turkish world.

AzerNews

