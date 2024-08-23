RRDS ONBOARDS INDUSTRY VETERAN KYLE STIPE TO LEAD THE GSA LIGHT VEHICLES PROGRAM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Stipe, who previously managed the upfitting of GSA Law Enforcement for multiple vehicle brands and various customers, joins the RRDS team.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RRDS INC, Southern California based federal contractor, is a systems integrator known to provide custom-procurement, logistics, and program management services to various federal agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, Department of State, and General Services Administration (GSA).

Kyle Stipe has joined RRDS to oversee the GSA Light Vehicle Program, where he will lead a team focused on expanding the Company's portfolio of vehicles offered to GSA. Additionally, he will collaborate closely with vendors and customers to identify new opportunities for RRDS to supply mission-ready vehicles to various government agencies.

Joining RRDS after an eight-year tenure at Holman, Kyle previously held various roles within the automotive company's upfitting division. He began as a Project Manager at Holman in the Engineering Department, where he initially managed the upfitting of GSA Law Enforcement vehicles. Over time, he expanded his responsibilities to build and lead a new Engineering team focused on process improvements and large project management across all Holman upfitting facilities. In his most recent role as Regional Engineering Manager, he returned to overseeing the GSA Law Enforcement upfitting program, working closely with OEM partners to ensure vehicles met the needs of agency customers.

Kyle earned a B.S. in Industrial Engineering with a minor in Business Administration from Bradley University. During his time there, he was an active member of the Men's Club Volleyball team and engaged in the university's leadership and volunteering program.

A dedicated professional, Kyle balances a fulfilling career with a vibrant personal life. Outside of work, Kyle cherishes time spent with his family, especially his wife and two young children. An avid enthusiast of outdoor activities, Kyle enjoys running, hiking, and snowboarding. He loves traveling with his wife, always seeking new adventures and experiences. He also looks for opportunities to support his local community and regularly volunteers at a nearby food bank.

"I'm thrilled to join the RRDS team. They offer a dynamic, fast-paced environment where I can leverage my automotive sector expertise to develop vehicle solutions for the GSA and the law enforcement agencies they serve." – Kyle Stipe.

About RRDS

RRDS is a results-driven, full-service, sole-source option for the United States Government and affiliated entities. RRDS offers a broad line of products and services, coupled with full-suite logistics solutions. We specialize in cradle to grave Supply Chain with an expertise in identifying bespoke solutions to meet mission requirements. Utilizing proven PMO systems, we offer an end-to-end solution for all our customers. RRDS is focused on your mission. To learn more, please visit .

