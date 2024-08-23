Marine Hyaluronic Acid Market Size Worth USD 666.01 Million By 2030, Registering A CAGR Of 13.6% Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marine Hyaluronic Acid

“Marine Hyaluronic Acid Market: Exactitude Consultancy Research Report Offers Comprehensive Overview and Future Projections”

Revenue from the global Marine Hyaluronic Acid Market size is estimated to reach US$ 272.84 Million in 2023. The market has been analyzed to climb to a value of US$ 666.01 Million by the end of 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.6% over the next decade.

The market for marine hyaluronic acid is centered on obtaining and using hyaluronic acid from marine sources, like fish and algae. Famous for its excellent hydrating and anti-aging benefits, marine hyaluronic acid is gaining popularity in the cosmetics, skincare, and pharmaceutical sectors. As consumers increasingly look for natural and sustainable ingredients, the market is expanding with companies creating innovative products that utilize the advantages of marine-derived hyaluronic acid. The move towards marine sources is also motivated by worries about animal well-being and the need for environmentally friendly options to traditional hyaluronic acid, usually obtained from animal tissues. In general, the market is growing due to the increasing demand for environmentally friendly, efficient, and long-lasting skincare products.

Vital Companies Profiled in the Report are: Bloomage Biotechnology Corporation Limited,Novozymes,Croma-Pharma,HiMedia Laboratories,Bioibérica S.A.,Vital Proteins LLC,Scope Fluidics S.A.,LifeinForce Biotech,Shandong Runke Chemical Co., Ltd.,New York Biology,Givaudan Active Beauty,Provital Group,Marinova,Nouryon,Conagen Inc.,Italgelatine S.p.A.,Blue California,Symrise AG,Kewpie Corporation,Koninklijke DSM N.V., and others.

Marine Hyaluronic Acid Market: Growth Factors

The growth of marine hyaluronic acid in the United States is primarily driven by the increasing consumer demand for natural and sustainable ingredients in skincare and personal care products. As awareness of environmental issues and the desire for eco-friendly alternatives rises, marine hyaluronic acid, derived from marine organisms, has gained popularity as a more sustainable option compared to its synthetic or animal-derived counterparts. Additionally, the expanding cosmetics and personal care industry in the U.S. has fueled the demand for innovative anti-aging and moisturizing products, where hyaluronic acid plays a crucial role. The proven benefits of marine hyaluronic acid in promoting skin hydration, elasticity, and overall skin health have made it a sought-after ingredient in a variety of skincare formulations, further driving its market growth.

Market Segments by Marine Hyaluronic Acid

By Source:

Fish

Seaweeds

Others

By Type:

Low Molecular Weight

High Molecular Weight

By Form :

Powder

Liquid

By Application:

Cosmetics

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

The majority of hyaluronic acid market share comes from the cosmetic industry, which is the largest end-use segment.

Hyaluronic acid is widely used in skincare products because of its moisturizing and anti-aging effects. It is utilized in various products like serums, creams, lotions, and masks. The rise in popularity of hyaluronic acid in the cosmetic industry is fueled by the increasing desire for anti-aging products, growing consumer knowledge of its advantages, and the shift towards organic and natural skincare products.

Hyaluronic acid is also an important end-use sector for the pharmaceutical industry.

Hyaluronic acid is utilized in various pharmaceutical uses, such as administering joint injections for osteoarthritis, performing eye surgeries, and promoting wound healing. The pharmaceutical industry's need for hyaluronic acid is fueled by the rising cases of osteoarthritis and other joint-related conditions, the growing number of eye diseases, and the surge in global surgeries.

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific is a significant market for hyaluronic acid

The Marine Hyaluronic Acid market relies heavily on the abundant marine biodiversity found in the Asia Pacific region. Nations such as Japan and South Korea exhibit robust advancements in skincare, fueling the expansion of the market.

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the marine hyaluronic acid market, driven by its strong demand for skincare and cosmetic products, particularly in countries like South Korea, Japan, and China. These countries are at the forefront of the beauty and skincare industry, with consumers who prioritize high-quality, natural, and effective ingredients. The region's robust beauty and personal care market, coupled with a cultural emphasis on skincare, has led to a high adoption rate of marine hyaluronic acid products. Additionally, advancements in biotechnology and marine extraction techniques in the region further support its dominance. The growing awareness of sustainable and eco-friendly ingredients among consumers in Asia-Pacific also contributes to the region's leading position in the global marine hyaluronic acid market.

