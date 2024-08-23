Chilean President Denounces Venezuelan Supreme Court’S Validation Of Maduro’S Win

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chilean President Gabriel Boric has vocally criticized the Venezuelan Supreme Court's recent decision, which ratified Nicolás Maduro's victory in the July 28 elections.



Boric, the first world leader to respond, labeled the ruling as a definitive endorsement of electoral fraud. His remarks underline a growing international concern about the integrity of Venezuela, particularly under Maduro's regime.



Boric's denouncement comes from a position of influence, representing a wave of younger, democratic leaders in Latin America.



He strongly rebuffed the Venezuelan court's decision on social media, denouncing it as a testament to a dictatorship that fabricates electoral outcomes and suppresses dissent.



He emphasized that Chile does not acknowledge Maduro's self-proclaimed victory and advocated for a truly democratic left across Latin America that respects human rights universally.







Luis Lacalle Pou, the President of Uruguay, echoed Boric's sentiments. He has also branded the Venezuelan regime as a dictatorship that stifles any possibility of democratic existence.



Lacalle Pou called for sustained international pressure in support of Venezuelan democracy. To date, only a few countries, closely aligned with Madur , have recognized the election results. These include Russia, Cuba, and Nicaragua.

Venezuela's Electoral Controversy

The Venezuelan Supreme Court's confirmation came despite a notable lack of transparency from Venezuela's National Electoral Council, which has not released essential electoral documents.



This action has drawn sharp criticism from the United States, the European Union, and neighboring countries like Brazil and Colombia.



It has also highlighted the international plea for transparency, which the Venezuelan authorities continue to ignore. In the backdrop of these events, diplomatic efforts by Brazil and Colombia have been persistent.



Both nations have been striving to engage Maduro in negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing crisis peacefully. This crisis has already resulted in numerous deaths and detentions.



Meanwhile, the UN's Human Rights Council has reported concerning ties between Venezuela's Supreme Court and the ruling political party, highlighting a lack of impartiality and independence.



This further complicates the situation, indicating deep-seated issues within Venezuela's electoral and judicial systems.



It reinforces the need for a comprehensive international response to uphold democratic values and human rights.

