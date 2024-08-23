Border 2: CONFIRMED! Varun Dhawan To Be Part Of Sunny Deol's Film, See Announcement Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Friday, the 'Border 2' team made an official statement that Varun Dhawan would be joining the film's cast. Varun Dhawan, one of Bollywood's busiest stars, has made headlines for his hectic schedule and future projects. One of the most interesting developments is his rumored participation in the highly awaited sequel to the 1997 hit 'Border'. Varun is anticipated to collaborate with Sunny Deol, who played a crucial role in the previous film, in the sequel, titled 'Border 2'. Sunny Deol stars in the sequel to the popular from 1997. Sunny made the revelation on social media, posting a clip with Varun's voice in the background.

The announcement

Also read:

Deepika Padukone to Akshay Kumar: Celebrities who faced sexual abuse during childhood

The highly anticipated sequel 'Border 2' will be helmed by Anurag Singh, who is most known for his work on the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Kesari' (2019), which recreated the historic Battle of Saragarhi in 1897, in which 21 Sikh soldiers bravely faced off against 10,000 Afghans. 'Border 2' is a sequel to J.P. Dutta's renowned 1997 blockbuster 'Border', which also starred Sunny Deol. The original film, set during the 1971 Longewala conflict, depicted a tiny battalion of Indian soldiers defending against a massive Pakistani strike force.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films are producing the sequel, with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta serving as producers. The film will be released on January 23, 2026, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday.