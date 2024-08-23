Urfi Javed Looks Stunning In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’S Dhoti Dress

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Uorfi Javed once again surprised everyone with a bold and ethnic look with a dhoti and blouse. Her outfit, featuring an extremely deep neck blouse adorned with pearls, made her look no less than an ethereal beauty.

Urfi Javed was dressed in a unique Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla costume at the Follow Karlo Yaar screening.

Fashion icon Uorfi Javed is once again in the limelight for her stylish outfit. This time the beauty has set fire with her ethnic dress.



Uorfi Javed looked like an apsara with a dhoti skirt and top. She also wore a deep neck blouse. Which she handled throughout.

The back keyhole blouse was covered with pearls and stones. A cream dhoti and this vivid shirt with huge pearls and stones were worn by Uorfi Javed.

Urfi wears pearls, emeralds, rubies, and gems. Which caught everyone's eye. Additionally, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's jewellery was stunning.

I loved this white power shoulder blouse with chamois satin sarong skirt. Hand-embroidered. Additionally, the beautifully embroidered belt completes the royal image.

To complete her look, she wore a heavy necklace, heavy earrings, a tight hair bun and nude makeup. Indeed, this look of Urfi was giving a perfect party vibe.